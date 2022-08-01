Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after acquiring an additional 672,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after purchasing an additional 133,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after acquiring an additional 205,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 21,107 shares worth $1,684,113. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

