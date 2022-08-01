TFC Financial Management Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TFC Financial Management lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,055,000 after buying an additional 952,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

