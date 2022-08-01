The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Boston Beer by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.57.

Boston Beer stock opened at $380.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $718.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.15.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

