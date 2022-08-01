The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $35,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $88.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

