The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 258,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.29, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

