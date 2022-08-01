Triumph Capital Management Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,945,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $174.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.95 and a 200 day moving average of $174.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

