TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 6,267 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,020,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $280.74 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

