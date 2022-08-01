UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $240,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $542.34 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $508.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

