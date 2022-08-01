Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $112.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.02.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

