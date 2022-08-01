VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBH. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $166,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBH opened at $154.31 on Monday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $222.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.66.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.