Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,881 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of Varonis Systems worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,444,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,709,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 281,103 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $25.43 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VRNS. Barclays reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.69.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.