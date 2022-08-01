Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $4,274,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

VRNT opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -415.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.47.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,544.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 118,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.