Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $476.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.31.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $436.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $406.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.