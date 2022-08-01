Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 3,600 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,420,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,629,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 76,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 1.1 %

CWT opened at $60.08 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $75,266.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $26,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,065 shares of company stock worth $112,865 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

