Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 4,600 Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HIBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.
Hibbett Trading Up 2.5 %
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hibbett Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.
Hibbett Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
