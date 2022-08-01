Versor Investments LP Buys 15,200 Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Genius Brands International were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Genius Brands International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Stock Performance

GNUS opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.32.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ:GNUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 661.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Genius Brands International, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

