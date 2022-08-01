Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZG. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 305,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after acquiring an additional 196,003 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 141,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 over the last ninety days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

