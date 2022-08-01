Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 49,800 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $3.90 on Monday. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.22.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
