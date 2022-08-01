Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 9,500 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 453,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 571,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.3 %

KW opened at $20.66 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.80 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 78.16% and a return on equity of 37.12%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.