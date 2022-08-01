Versor Investments LP Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 29,892 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 518,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 148,014 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,837,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Bionano Genomics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $1.86 on Monday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 450.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

