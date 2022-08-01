Versor Investments LP Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,055,000 after purchasing an additional 952,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.58. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

