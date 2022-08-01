Versor Investments LP Invests $209,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth $209,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $157.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $159.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.19.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $538.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.19 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

