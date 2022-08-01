Versor Investments LP Invests $209,000 in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOA. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 209,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 44,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,465,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

