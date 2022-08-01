Versor Investments LP Invests $232,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

CLF stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

