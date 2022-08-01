Versor Investments LP Makes New $108,000 Investment in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,978,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,000 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,506,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 328,481 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 21.2% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 5.2 %

WPRT opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $207.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.39. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

