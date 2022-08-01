Versor Investments LP Makes New $230,000 Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTRE. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

CTRE stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,375.00%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

