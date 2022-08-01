Versor Investments LP Purchases 11,600 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.2% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.
W&T Offshore Price Performance
WTI opened at $4.97 on Monday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.