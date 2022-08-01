Versor Investments LP Purchases 11,600 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 38.2% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

WTI opened at $4.97 on Monday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

