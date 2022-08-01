Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Personalis by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 12.5% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.67. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 101.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PSNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

About Personalis

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.