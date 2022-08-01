Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Personalis by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Personalis by 12.5% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Personalis Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ PSNL opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.67. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $23.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PSNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.
