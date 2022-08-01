Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 1,395 PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PS Business Parks in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PS Business Parks Trading Up 0.0 %

PS Business Parks Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PSB opened at $187.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $189.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

PS Business Parks Profile

(Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.