Versor Investments LP Sells 500 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $154.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average of $168.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.