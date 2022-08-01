Versor Investments LP Sells 8,919 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth about $84,657,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $52,225,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,926,000 after purchasing an additional 431,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. TheStreet lowered Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of BG opened at $92.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

