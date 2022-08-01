Versor Investments LP Takes $203,000 Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $62.37 on Monday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $97.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

