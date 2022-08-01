Versor Investments LP Takes $209,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,443 shares of company stock worth $13,291,621. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $100.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

