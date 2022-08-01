Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

