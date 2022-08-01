Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,245 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

