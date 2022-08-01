Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

