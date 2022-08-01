W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB opened at $62.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

