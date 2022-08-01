Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $116.32 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.72.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

