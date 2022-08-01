Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Trimmed by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Price Performance
NYSE WELL opened at $86.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
