WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Position Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 38.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 36.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of WSC stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $333,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

