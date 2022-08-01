Winning Points Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 278.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,218 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 26.0% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.