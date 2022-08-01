Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 436,427 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,389,000 after acquiring an additional 623,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,801,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,738,000 after acquiring an additional 301,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 60,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 293,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $477,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

XHR opened at $16.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $210.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.