ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,267,000 after acquiring an additional 208,276 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,104,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,809,000 after purchasing an additional 137,866 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,416,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,370,000 after buying an additional 533,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $49.82 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $91.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.86.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.88%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on ZIM shares. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

