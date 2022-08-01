Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Holdings Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,448 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.76%.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

