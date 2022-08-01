Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,713 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zuora were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

ZUO stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $161,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

