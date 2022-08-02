Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Insider Patricia Dimond Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) insider Patricia Dimond purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,275 ($15.62) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($62,492.34).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

ASL stock opened at GBX 1,274 ($15.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.99. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,134.07 ($13.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,622.80 ($19.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,314.73.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.05 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

