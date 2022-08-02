Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Down 2.5%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.65 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). 348,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 736,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.16.

About Abingdon Health

Abingdon Health Plc develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic devices worldwide. It offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 IgG rapid antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum; and AppDx, a customizable image capturing technology that transforms a smartphone into a self-sufficient and standalone lateral-flow reader.

