abrdn plc Cuts Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328,609 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 240,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NLY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 178.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

