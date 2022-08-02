abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 38.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $9,694,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Medpace stock opened at $167.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.51. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

