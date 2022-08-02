abrdn plc Grows Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,014,000 after acquiring an additional 571,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $244,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,777,000 after acquiring an additional 327,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,728 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,435,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,593,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

